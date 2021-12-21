Europa Conference League: Tottenham threaten to take UEFA to court over controversial exit

Tottenham Hotspur are threatening to take UEFA to court over their controversial Europa Conference League exit.

The North Londoners were dumped out of the competition after the governing body ruled they forfeited their final group match against Rennes.

The clash on December 9 was called off after Spurs were hit by a Covid outbreak.

Uefa then said the match could not be rescheduled and referred the matter to its disciplinary body, which awarded Rennes a 3-0 win.

It meant the French club finished top of the group, Vitesse runners-up and Tottenham third.

Speaking for the first time about their elimination, Spurs boss Antonio Conte branded the decision “incredible”.

But he added: “There is another step. Now UEFA took this decision but there is another step.

“We are confident that in another step, they will take a normal decision. It was incredible what UEFA did but also the explanation about this defeat, I have read that Tottenham couldn’t play the game for Covid cases,” he was quoted by The Sun.

“Despite this, they took this decision. We are very, very confident for the next step. We deserved to play the qualification on the pitch. Not on the court.

“I’m very disappointed with UEFA.”