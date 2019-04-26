<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is on the radar of four European teams.

Turkish Super Lig teams Yeni Matalayaspor and Trabzonspor, as well as Hamburg of Germany and Real Sociedad of Spain have all contacted the 32 year old’s representative over a possible summer move.

Ogu is out of contract with Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of the season after spending five years at the club.

“Yes several clubs has asked about Ogu’s availability ahead of the summer, but he is focused on helping Hapoel Beer Sheva end the season on a high as much as they can,” one of his representatives said.

“He must stay fit for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, and after that he can sit and discuss his future.”

Ogu has been one of Hapoel Beer Sheva’s most effective midfielders in recent years and has firmly cemented his place in the Camel’s first team.

During his five year spell so fat at Hapoel Beer Sheva, Ogu won six titles – three successive league crowns, as well as lifting the Israeli Cup twice and one Toto Cup title.