European football’s governing body UEFA are set to postpone this Summer’s European Championship’s but they could still be played this year, at least according to a report in today’s print edition of Corriere della Sera.

The tournament looks set to be postponed as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic and could be moved to take place between November and December of this year, just like how the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be.





As a result, some leagues could start in September, take a break for the European Championship’s, resume afterwards and then finish up in June.

The report goes on to add that UEFA are hopeful of having currently postponed leagues start up again by May 2nd, as well as the Champions League and Europa League. UEFA hope to have all outstanding games played by June 30.

It also goes on to state that the start of the new look Club World Cup, which was due to start in the Summer of 2021 could be pushed back to 2023.