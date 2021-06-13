The Netherlands head coach Frank De Boar securing victory against Ukraine would not come easy for his side, as they get their Euro 2020 Group C campaign underway at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday.

It might be hard to believe but Euro 2020 is the Netherlands’ first international tournament since World Cup 2014, with the Oranje having failed to qualify for both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Ukraine and the Netherlands have only met twice before, both times in friendlies, and with the most recent matchup coming in 2010.

At Donbass Arena, home of Shakhtar Donetsk, both teams played to a 1-1 draw with goals coming from Jeremain Lens and Oleksandr Aliyev.

On the pitch that night for Ukraine was its current manager and AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko.





And looking ahead to today’s opener, De Boar said: ”Ukraine have some really good players, so they’re not easy to beat.

“The Eastern European countries will always have quality players. I’m expecting three very tough group games, and, if we play our game, we should go through to the next round.”

On his part, Shevchenko admits his team will be up against one of the tournament’s favourites but stated they must stick to their own game.

“The main task for the team is to go through the group stage. We understand that we will have to play against very strong teams and that the Netherlands are one of the favourites. The main thing is that we have a certain style we are playing and we will not change that.

“We have our own principles which we abide by. So we might have an opportunity to play 4-3-3 or, for example, 3-5-2, but our own principles will not change. ”