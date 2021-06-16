Germany centre-back, Mats Hummels, is full of regrets as he reviews his own-goal that proved the decider in Joachim Loew’s team’s 1-0 loss to Didier Deschamps’ France in their matchday-1 game of Euro 2020 at the Fussball Arena, Munich on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing way for Hummels to return to the Germany side since the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Loew had decided after a dismal World Cup campaign, that his squad would forge ahead without Hummels, Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng. But the gaffer made a U-turn and included the Borussia Dortmund defender and Muller in his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

Hummels inadvertently turned the ball turned into his own net when France defender Lucas Hernandez squared it into the box in the 20th minute. And Germany chased the game in the remainder duration without success.

Hummels has left a heartfelt to Germany fans on his Instagram page about the bad day against France – the same side his goal eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup with a 1-0 win for Germany.





“Defeat pains us a lot and me especially because my own goal decided the game at the end,” Hummels wrote on Instagram.

“We threw it all in and delivered a great fight. Of course, we also know that we still have air up in a playful way. But we have been seen that we want to tear ourselves apart in this tournament, that we want to inspire you again and succeed.

“I would like to expressly thank you here for all the messages, I have probably never received so many encouraging words (not only). And that feels good because it means so much to me again for Germany to [fight for] 3 points on Saturday in the next firecracker!

Germany will go for broke against Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal on Saturday in Munich, looking to get a result that will bolster their chances of qualifying from the crack Group F. Their last group game is against Hungary on Wednesday, June 23.

Portugal lead Group F on three points, with two goals difference better than second-placed France who are on three points too. Germany and Hungary are without points after losing their matchday-1 games.