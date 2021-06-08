France were dealt a potentially big blow when Karim Benzema limped out of Tuesday’s friendly with Bulgaria.

Les Bleus led through Antoine Griezmann in Paris but their joy soon turned to despair as Benzema limped off with what appeared to be a thigh injury after landing awkwardly on his right leg.





Olivier Giroud came onto replace the Real Madrid striker, who was then shown wincing in pain on the bench.

But coach Didier Deschamps confirmed to French media at half-time that the 33-year-old had only picked up a knock and was taken off as a precaution.

Benzema should therefore be fit for France’s Group F opener against Germany in seven days time.