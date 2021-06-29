France have been torn to shreds by their national media as popular publication L’Equipe dished out some withering player ratings following their Euro 2020 exit.

Despite coming from behind to lead Switzerland 3-1 with 10 minutes to spare, the reigning world champions somehow managed to end the match all square with their underdog opponents.

Mario Gavranovic’s 90th-minute strike took the game to extra time before the dreaded penalty shootout saw French superstar Kylian Mbappe’s decisive spot-kick saved by Yann Sommer.

The result comes as a huge shock as Switzerland progress to the quarter-finals to face Spain while France were eliminated from the last 16.

And L’Equipe didn’t hold back in their assessment of their nation’s efforts, handing three players two-star ratings while Mbappe escaped with a disappointing four.





Defensive trio Benjamin Pavard, Clement Lenglet and Presnel Kimpembe were the unfortunate victims for the outlet’s criticism, each scoring two – marginally behind Manchester United transfer target Raphael Varane on three.

While the Swiss did mount a remarkable comeback, they could well have been home and dry before then were it not for Ricardo Ridriguez’s penalty miss in normal time.

It was Pavard who was the culprit on that occasion, scything down Steven Zuber in the box, though his blushes were spared by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’s solid save down to his right.

France had looked suspect at the back for much of the tournament and were already behind thanks to Haris Seferovic’s header after some shoddy marking.