José Mourinho has poured cold water all over Harry Kane’s hopes of being fit for Euro 2020.

The England captain is sidelined by a serious hamstring injury and his manager now believes he will be out until May.

Kane tore his hamstring on New Year’s Day and was originally expected to miss around three months.

But when asked when the striker could return this week, Mourinho gave worse news.

“The Leicester match,” replied the Portuguese. Tottenham host Leicester on 9 May.

“Maybe we need that match for something – to be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth. Maybe we need that match for something and maybe he can help us in this match. I hope.”





That game comes on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, meaning Kane would have just one more match to prove his fitness ahead of Euro 2020.

Asked if that’s the soonest the striker is likely to return, Mourinho offered no glimmers of hope.

“Yes, I think so,” he replied.

“Leicester is the beginning of May, the first week of May – there is not a setback.

“Nothing has happened. Everything is OK. He’s having his treatment. There’s no pressure, he keeps going, no setback. I just think… that’s my feeling.”

Mourinho did point out that Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris recently returned ahead of schedule after dislocating his elbow. Kane, who has returned quicker than expected from previous blows, will surely do everything to lead England into this summer’s tournament.