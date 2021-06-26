Wales’ Euro 2020 dream is over after Kasper Dolberg’s double helped Denmark cruise into the quarter-finals with a thumping 4-0 victory in Amsterdam.

The Danish campaign began in traumatic cirucmstances after Christian Eriksen’s collapse but they have bounced back superbly and produced a dominant display as Wales crashed out with a whimper.





Dolberg stuck opened the scoring midway through the first-half and then doubled the lead immediately after the restart, with Joakim Maehle sealing the win late on before Martin Braithwaite capped the rout in stoppage time.

Wales also had Harry Wilson sent off in the final minute as their campaign came to a sorry end.