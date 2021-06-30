England forward, Raheem Sterling has heaped praises on the duo of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips for their impressive performance against Germany on Tuesday.

Sterling netted the opening goal before Harry Kane doubled their lead to send the Three Lions to the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020.

However, Rice and Phillips put in a tremendous shift to deny time and space to Germany’s creative players, as England pulled off a 2-0 round of 16 win at Wembley on Tuesday.





“We knew the intensity we could play at, not a lot of teams can deal with it,” Sterling told the BBC post-game.

“We kept going, the two boys in midfield, Declan Rice and Phillips, they were class.

“They ate up ground and they were just animals in there. All around, a great team performance.”

“I celebrated then for half a second though, let it not be offside!” Sterling added.