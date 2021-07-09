Euro 2020: Why Bukayo Saka will be a problem for Italy defence – Joe Cole

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole says Italy’s left-back Emerson Palmieri will have his hands full when he confronts Bukayo Saka in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Saka, who has impressed at this year’s Euros, could start for England in this weekend’s clash.

The 19-year-old was arguably the best player for Arsenal last season and has simply taken his form from last season to the the European Championship.

Expected to be in action is Chelsea left-back Emerson is also set to start for Italy due to the absence of injured Leonardo Spinazzola.

Emerson, 26, did not play much last season, featuring in just 89 minutes of Premier League football and 218 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues.

“I think Saka will give Emerson so much problems.

“Emerson is a good player, but he has not played all year. He has come into the tournament. I think Saka will run at him and twist and turn him off that right side.”