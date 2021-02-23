



Akwa United’s right-back, Etim Mathew, has expressed confidence that the Promise Keepers have the wherewithal to conquer Enyimba International when the two teams will face each other on NPFL Match-day 12 on Wednesday in Aba.

Etim, an NPFL winner with Enugu Rangers in 2016, says the quality of players and the technical depth in the team is an added advantage for them to win any match they play irrespective of the venue.

“We are gradually beginning to get it right despite our slow start and the confidence in and around our team at the moment is such that we can comfortably take on any team in the NPFL and come out with a positive result,” Etim told club website.

“We have played against some tough teams already in the league this season and we have gotten some good results. I don’t think Enyimba will be different. The truth is, we are not going to Aba for sight seeing, as a team, we are going there to fight for all three points and we believe it’s very possible.

Etim, a key player in Cocah Boboye’s team, says he and his team-mates are determined to put in their best to ensure Akwa United achieve her aim this season.

“We have a vibrant technical crew and some of the best players in this league. Sometimes, we challenge ourselves as players to be more consistent and ready to give one hundred percent in every match we play.





“I know that our match with Enyimba will be an interesting one and I’m optimistic that we will have a positive result in Aba on Wednesday.

“Since the beginning of the season, teams have picked vital points away from home and that is a pointer that the NPFL is fast developing and having NPFL games back on television shows that we are making progress because many people are now watching our league, so as players, we have to take advantage of this development and give our best anytime we play”.

Akwa United are 6th on the log with 18 points after 11 matches, comprising five victories, three draws and three loses. Enyimba are 2nd on the log with 21 points from nine matches comprising seven wins and two defeats.

Enyimba and Akwa United have met 20 times in the top flight, and the peoples Elephant have a slight advantage with nine wins to the Promise Keeper’s six while five of those meetings ended in stalemate.

Reliable striker Ndifreke Effiong who has scored seven of Akwa United’s 12 goals this season is among the 20 players selected by Coach Kennedy Boboye for the crucial game. Ndifreke will be aiming to continue his superb form in front of goal on Wednesday when they file out against the former champions.

The match will be played behind closed doors and under strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. It’s scheduled to kickoff by 4pm and will be broadcast live via NPFL TV and on Nigeria Television Authority, NTA.