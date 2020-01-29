<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Etim Esin wants former Barcelona winger Emmanuel Amuneke to replace Gernot Rohr in Super Eagles.

The German tactician contract set to rundown in June later in the year but the 66-year-old ex-Ligue 1 manager led the three Africa Champions to a third-place finish in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt is eager to continue managing Nigeria.

However, NFF ready to offer Rohr a new deal despite the fragile relationships between both parties but with fresh new conditions, one of which includes living in the country whether he would accept to such demands it is not yet clear

The 56-year-old Oron born has tipped former Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona teammate Amuneke as the perfect fit for the role of the Super Eagles coach as Esin is encouraging NFF to give ex-Tanzania the chance to handle Nigeria just as presently Manchester City boss was given the same to manage Barcelona in 200.

Esin as told newsmen: “I am 100% in support of what he (Chief Odegbami) is saying,”





“Look at someone like Emmanuel Amuneke. Was Guardiola not his teammate at Barcelona? Just give him the platform and don’t limit his ability, don’t try to cage him and give him a free hand.

However, the former Green Eagles star is certain that the controlling nature of the country’s football administrators won’t let them appoint someone like Amuneke.

“If Amuneke comes out, with his wealth of experience and knowledge of the game, he would not want anybody to dictate for him.

“Would you give him a free hand like you are giving Rohr? Will they want to select the team for him? No way! It should not be. You are the NFF chairman and I am the coach, you gave me a job, I select my team. If I don’t deliver, I quit. You shouldn’t have any business with my team.

“Until that aspect is corrected, we are still very far because of interests from interest groups.”

Esin started his career with Oron United before a spell at Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Flash Flamingoes, Calabar Rovers, KAA Gent, Lokeren, Lierse SK, Kayserispor and Eagle Cement.