<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Etienne Eto’o Pineda, son of Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o, has been omitted from the final U17 squad for the upcoming World Cup in Brazil.

The 17-year-old was called up to the preliminary squad for the showpiece and had already joined up with his teammates for the competition. However, he is now set to miss out having failed to make Thomas Libiih’s final squad of 21 players.

Eto’o was not involved in the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania, which the Central African Nation won, and was hoping to represent the side at the global showpiece, even though he could have represented Spain.

The Real Mallorca youth team captain, alongside five other teammates will now be heading home from South America after their removal from the side.

Further exclusions from the final young Lions list are Aurel Tiki Joel, Jordan Konango, Bryan Djile Nokoue, Enzo Tchato and Dani Barel Fotso, who ply their trade in Europe for Olympique Lyonnais, Monaco, Saint-Etienne, Montpellier and Roma, respectively.

Cameroon have been drawn in Group E where they’ll face Tajikistan, Spain and Argentina in what will be their second appearance in the competition.