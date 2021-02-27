



Samuel Eto’o son, Etienne, said he is aiming to do better than his father after scoring a brace in his debut outing for Cameroon at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The Real Oviedo striker was handed a rare start against Mozambique, and he ensured the young Lions finished their group outings with an unblemished record of three wins.

Etienne scored a stunning free-kick eight minutes into the encounter and he later doubled Cameroon’s lead just before half-time as they bagged a 4-1 victory.

Following his memorable outing at the Stade Cheikha Boidiya, the 18-year-old disclosed his readiness to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a great player.





Samuel Eto’o is Cameroon’s all-time top scorer with a record of 56 goals and he also holds the record for winning the African Footballer of the Year award four times alongside Yaya Toure.

“There is always pressure in life whether or not you are the son of a famous person. But for me, I just try to enjoy my career and demonstrate to people that I can do it,” Etienne told Caf media.

“My dad has played a huge influence in my life because I have always admired him and want to learn from him and continue in his steps. Always I want to be someone like him.”