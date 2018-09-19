Ethan Ampadu has signed a five-year contract extension at Chelsea, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2023.

Ampadu, 18, told Chelsea’s website: “I’m really proud and happy. I’m looking forward to the next five years and all I have got to do now is continue to work hard, and hopefully good things will happen.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “Ethan has shown great potential and unbelievable maturity since arriving at Chelsea a year ago.

“In this short time he convinced a lot of people with his exceptional quality and mentality and we look forward to watching him develop into a key player for the club over the coming years.”