Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is thrilled with Stoke City’s display in Saturday’s 0-0 home draw against Sheffield Wednesday at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters were left hugely frustrated in the encounter as Steve Bruce’s dogged and determined Sheffield Wednesday side held out for a point.

Despite controlling the encounter from the first minute to the last, Nathan Jones’ men were unable to fashion the goal their performance deserved to inflict a first defeat upon Owls boss Steve Bruce.

Few could have argued had the home side manage to claim all three points, with the visitors thankful to goalkeeper Kieren Westwood for producing two outstanding saves during the entertaining contest.

Firstly, he somehow kept the returning Bojan’s goal-bound effort out of the net with a sublime save down to his right just two minutes after the restart, before making an equally as important save to thwart Benik Afobe’s powerful header soon after.

The impressive Tom Edwards also saw a stunning strike from 25-yards curl agonisingly past the post, just before man-of-the-match Etebo suffered similar fate with a long-range drive of his own.

Great performance tonight let’s keep this same fighting spirit lads🔴⚪️,”Etebo tweeted.

The former Feirense of Portugal player has made 27 appearances for Stoke City this season with a goal to his name.