



Esperance have terminated the contract of Nigeria striker Junior Lokosa.

The Tunisian champions announced Lokosa’s departure on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“🇳🇬 Nigerian striker Junior Lokosa ends his contract with Esperance / المهاجم النيجيري جونيور لوكوزا يفسخ عقده مع الترجي / L’attaquant nigérian Junior Lokosa met fin à son contrat avec l’Espérance,”reads the tweet.





The 26-year-old managed two goals in 11 appearances for Esperance.

The former First Bank player struggled to stay fit since linking up with Esperance from Nigeria Professional Football League side Kano Pillars on a two-and-half-year-deal in 2019.

Lokosa was top scorer in the NPFL in 2019 with 19 goals.