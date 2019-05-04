Esperance midfielder Tunis, Saad Bguir, scorer in the 2018 CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly. REUTERS - Zoubeir Souissi
Reuters

Holders Esperance of Tunisia will play Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the final of this year’s African Champions League.

Both sides secured 0-0 draws away from home in the second leg of their semi-finals on Saturday.

Esperance took a 1-0 lead to the Democratic Republic of Congo where TP Mazembe failed to overturn the deficit.

Wydad went through against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns courtesy of a 2-1 win in Morocco last weekend.

The final will take place on 24/25 May and 31 May/1 June with 2017 champions Wydad hosting first leg.

