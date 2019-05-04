<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Holders Esperance of Tunisia will play Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the final of this year’s African Champions League.

Both sides secured 0-0 draws away from home in the second leg of their semi-finals on Saturday.

Esperance took a 1-0 lead to the Democratic Republic of Congo where TP Mazembe failed to overturn the deficit.

Wydad went through against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns courtesy of a 2-1 win in Morocco last weekend.

The final will take place on 24/25 May and 31 May/1 June with 2017 champions Wydad hosting first leg.