Espanyol striker Wu Lei has set a European record, he became the first Chinese player to score in UEFA competition, excluding the preliminary rounds.

Wu Lei gave Espanyol the lead against CSKA Moscow in their Europa League match on Thursday in Russia, the La Liga team went on to win the clash 2-0.

The Chinese striker has fully settled in the team and manager David Gallego has full confidence in the Chinese forward and in turn, Wu Lei rewarded his manager and his team with the opener in the 64th minute.

Wu Lei has helped Espanyol to break into the Asian market as his presence in La Liga also benefits the League by bringing new viewers and increasing revenue for the Spanish domestic league.