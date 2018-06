La Liga’s Espanyol have appointed Joan Francesc Ferrer, known as Rubi, as head coach for two seasons, the Barcelona outfit said on Sunday.

Fresh from leading Huesca to promotion and then to La Liga, Rubi also has previous coaching experience at both Espanyol and Barcelona.

The club was taken over by Chinese investors after coming 8th in the 2016-2017 season and finished 11th in their latest campaign, sacking their coach Quique Sanchez Flores in April.