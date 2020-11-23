Midfielder Esor Archibong said he is delighted to join NPFL giants Rangers international.

Archibong, who announced himself as one of the most hardworking midfielder in the League, described the move as “a dream come true”.

“I am super excited to be in Rangers International F.C. It’s a dream come true and I am living the dreams,” He said.





Rangers signed Archibong ahead of the 2020-2021 season from Dakkada FC and the player penned a two-year deal according to reports.

The deal was completed back in August but the Club unveiled him, Saturday, as they edge close to the new season.