Long jumper, Ese Brume, believes the bronze medal she scooped in Doha would surely boost her confidence going into next season and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With 8.91m, Ese Brume settled for bronze medal behind Germany’s Malaika Mihambo and Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk who claimed gold and silver medals respectively.

“I wish I can express my feelings because I am super excited and grateful to God. Really, this is a big one for me,” Brume said in an interview with Making of Champion (MOC) in Doha. “I was kind of nervous but I kept praying that God should take me there as he brought me this far and I am excited about it.”

Brume further said she was super excited after breaking a six-year wait for a medal at the IAAF World Championships: “winning a world championship medal has improved my confidence and I know by the grace of God that I will do well next season.

“I also want to improve on my mental strength which will surely help my confidence. I am going to continue to train in order to prepare myself for next season and I am hoping by the grace of God I will do well next season,” she added.