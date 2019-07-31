<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde welcomes back two stars to training ahead of the preparation for the coming season.

Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique returned to the team after their long days off, the Uruguayan ended his holiday and returned to Camp Nou with the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning.

Pique was also welcomed back after he recovered from injury and returned to join the group.

Both Suarez and Pique were not only the new faces to join the pre-season training, but Moussa Wague was also introduced, though the Senegalese defender is yet to fully join the senior squad.

Valverde worked with a number of youth players under his instructions. This time, it was Inaki Pena, Carles Perez, Riqui Puig, Monchu, Alex Collado and Guillem Jaime.

Barcelona will play Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday in their upcoming preseason match.