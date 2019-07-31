Gerard Pique joined Lionel Messi in a pre-match press conference on Friday and spoke about Barcelona’s playing style under Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde welcomes back two stars to training ahead of the preparation for the coming season.

Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique returned to the team after their long days off, the Uruguayan ended his holiday and returned to Camp Nou with the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning.

Pique was also welcomed back after he recovered from injury and returned to join the group.

Both Suarez and Pique were not only the new faces to join the pre-season training, but Moussa Wague was also introduced, though the Senegalese defender is yet to fully join the senior squad.

Valverde worked with a number of youth players under his instructions. This time, it was Inaki Pena, Carles Perez, Riqui Puig, Monchu, Alex Collado and Guillem Jaime.

Barcelona will play Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday in their upcoming preseason match.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories