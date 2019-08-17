<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona’s coach Ernesto Valverde has criticised the performance of signing Antoine Griezmann following their opening game of the La Liga against Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Barcelona kicked off their defence in the worst possible manner as they lost 1-0 to Bilbao

A sensational late volley from substitute Aritz Aduriz was enough for Bilbao to steal a historic victory against the defending champions.

“Of course, he is aware that we all expect a lot from many players and he has to look to get more into the game,” Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

The 28-year-old made his first La Liga appearance for Barca after he was signed by the club from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann struggled to make an impact in absence of captain Lionel Messi, while Luis Suarez’s first-half injury left him isolated.