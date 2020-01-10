<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde made shock admission after the 3-2 Spanish Super Cup defeat against Atletico Madrid on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

Valverde admitted that he could be shown the exit door after the loss to Atletico Madrid and following the strings of poor results in La Liga there have been calls that Valverde to be sacked as the manager of the club.

The team is solely built around Lionel Messi and without the Argentine Super on the field, the La Liga Champions look ordinary and vulnerable and when Messi plays they have not really hit the mark at this point of the season.

The call to sack Valverde could have hit the height after Barcelona surrendered a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup.

Speaking after the loss to Atletico, the manager said talk about his future would be ‘inevitable’ after the loss but insisted he will continue to do his job to the best of his abilities.





“Coaches always move with the idea of working hard and giving everything in every game,” Valverde said.

“We know what football is like, that there is always permanent instability.

“When the results are bad or when you lose, as has happened tonight, I suppose we will talk about this and other things. It’s inevitable but I will do my job.”

Bercelona have won two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey since he took over as manager in 2017 but the team has fallen short of the mark in the Champions League in both of the previous seasons.

Valverde has won two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey since he took over as manager in 2017 but the team has fallen short of the mark in the Champions League in both of the previous seasons.

Atletico Madrid with play Real Madrid in the final of the inaugural Spanish Super Cup.