Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reacted to Frenkie de Jong’s red card which prevented Barcelona from sealing the three points against their local rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

De Jong was booked for the second time in the match and he was given a marching order in the 74th minute of the clash before Espanyol found their way back into the match with a late equaliser from Wu Lei.

The manager defended De Jong after the match “De Jong’s red card did us damage,” Valverde admitted to the press.”We had three chances to kill the game off and we ended up drawing from one chance.

“We more or less controlled the match and we were fine after coming back [from a goal down], with this intention of continuing to score.

“They went forward and we were left with more space.

“It was in our favour and it removed us a bit, the opponent is always going to push at the end.

“They’re going to have a [chance], they had that and they converted it.”