Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has spoken on the relationship between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann’s relationship after the 3-1 win over the 3-1 win over Borrusia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann came in for injured Ousmane Dembele and was set up by Messi for the third goal.

“A lot is said about their connection, especially when one of them scores,” Valverde told the press.

“Good players always understand each other.

“For example, Luis [Suarez] and Leo [Messi] understand each other to perfection because they’ve spent a long time playing together. [Messi and Griezmann] will understand each other better with time.

“We have to find the right timing for this. With time, it will be much better.

“What can I say about Messi, he was incredible.”

Barcelona will return to the domestic scene with a clash against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.