Ernesto Valverde insists the rumours of Neymar potentially returning to Barcelona have not affected his squad.

Neymar continues to be linked with a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, and is yet to feature this season.

But Valverde insists his players are professional enough to do their jobs – regardless of any rumours or speculation.

“Every time a market window gets open there’s a big expectation and players like Neymar awake a big expectation as well,” Valverde told reporters.

” What is happening is anything but boring, but he is a PSG player and we must focus on the game.

“We are used to living with these rumours. If they affected us, it would be impossible to play the games.

“This is a habitual thing here and it doesn’t look extraordinary to me. We are used to it and we must live with that.”

Barcelona host Real Betis on Sunday after losing their opening LaLiga fixture to Athletic Club.