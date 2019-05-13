<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insisted he had not considered resigning in the wake of his side’s Champions League exit.

The LaLiga champions were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday to make a semi-final exit 4-3 on aggregate.

The humiliating defeat led to scrutiny over Valverde’s position, despite Barca winning LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana this season while also reaching the Copa del Rey final, where Valencia await on May 25.

Asked after Barca’s 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday if he had thought about resigning, Valverde said: “Well, no.”

Barca fans targeted their players at Camp Nou, with Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets among those subjected to whistles.

Valverde, who agreed to a contract extension until the end of 2019-20 in February, was unsurprised by the crowd’s response and said it was only natural after their Champions League exit.

“I expected that at the beginning they would whistle. How are they not going to whistle us? It is normal,” he said.

“But I knew that they would then position themselves with us.

“And there seems to be noise but people are from your team and I’m grateful.”

Barca wrap up their LaLiga campaign at Eibar on Sunday before taking on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.