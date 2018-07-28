Barcelona’s summer transfer business is not over, according to coach Ernesto Valverde, who says the Blaugrana are likely to make more signings before the close of the window.

The Liga champions recently announced the capture of Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux, beating Roma to the punch at the last minute.

Malcom became the club’s third signing of the summer following Arthur Melo and Clement Lenglet’s arrivals at Camp Nou.

And while Barca’s business so far represents a solid strengthening of the squad, Valverde feels his squad lacks depth in midfield following the exits of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho.

“We’re open to any possibility,” the coach told a news conference, “It’s true that we’ve had some big departures in midfield so it’s likely that we will make more signings.

“We will try to build the most competitive squad possible, keeping in mind that Andres [Iniesta] and Paulinho have left.”

When quizzed on what profile the club are looking for in terms of targets, he said: “It doesn’t depend only on me, but on the club and what players are available.

“We want players that fit our style. We need people that can generate play through the middle – and if they can get forward into the box, too, even better.”

Despite all the talk of more signings, Valverde is eager to trim the fat from his squad, with Lucas Digne close to Everton and one of five central defenders likely to be moved on.

Firmly in the midst of pre-season, however, the coach has time to run the rule over his fringe players and make an informed decision over who he wants to keep at Camp Nou.

“It’s a familiar story for all the teams at this stage of the season,” he said, “There are players coming back from loans, players from the B team and we have to decide [who will stay and who will go].

“We think the B team can help us this year, and, yes, I prefer to have a small squad. As for the players that could go, we will see.

“The tour of the United States provides a chance for the players coming back from loans and up from the B team.”