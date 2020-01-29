<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund arguably pulled off the deal of the month when they signed RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

And did so for just €20m, seeing off the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and RB Leipzig.

The Norwegian teenager has gone on to score five times in just 59 Bundesliga minutes for his new club so far. But how long will they be his new club?

Haaland signed a contract to 2024 but reports quickly insisted it contains a release clause that will become active in 2021.

According to SportBILD, Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge entered talks with BVB asking for a €50m clause.

That was turned down by BVB but the Black and Yellows did eventually settle on a figure.





So, anyone who wants to sign Haaland a year from now can do so for ‘just’ €75m.

Given the sums thrown around nowadays – Dortmund received €105m up front when selling Ousmane Dembélé to Barcelona and the fee could ultimately rise to €148m – the Haaland clause looks like something of a bargain.

But it’s a decent deal for everyone, guaranteeing Dortmund will receive all they’ve spent on the striker, in fees and wages, if he does indeed leave the club before 2024.

The Bundesliga giants will just be hoping he scores plenty of goals before then and makes his time at the Westfalenstadion worthwhile for all parties.