Borussia Dortmund released a documentary series this Thursday on ‘Rakuten TV’. ‘BVB 09 Stories: Who We Are’ talks about the German club with comments from the players themselves.

Erling Haaland’s comments have attracted the most attention. The Norwegian revealed what his secret is to becoming one of the top goalscorers at the moment.

“In reality, I don’t think too much. I just try to do my best for those 90 minutes. In that moment, I focus on my body being rested and having a clear mind. It’s that easy. And look for success,” Haaland says in the documentary.





“As a striker, I focus on looking for the victory and scoring goals because I’m a striker and I have to do that. I’m hungry for goals and you know that. The position of a striker is interesting because I want to score goals. I want to be in a position in which I receive the ball and can score.”

Finally, Haaland, top scorer in the Champions League this season with 10 goals, reveals what he feels on the field of play every time he scores a goal: “It seems quite easy, but it’s also very difficult. And when you do something which seems easy, it’s when you know that you’ve done something well.”