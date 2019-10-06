Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland has described continued speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United as ‘f***ing boring’.
The teenage forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following his impact since moving to the Austrian outfit, the 19-year-old scoring 18 goals in just 11 appearances so far this season, including one at Anfield in midweek.
Haaland, the son of former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, grabbed headlines across Europe when he became the third-youngest player in the competition’s history to score a Champions League hat-trick in Salzburg’s 6-2 win over Genk last month.
Following his rapid rise Haaland’s future has been a constant source of speculation with United having previously worked with current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, however, the Norwegian says he is ‘bored’ of talk surrounding a possible transfer.
“The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure,” Haaland told reporters.
“The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future. It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded.”
“It’s f***ing boring. I’m bored now. How bored on a scale of 1 to 10? 9.9.”