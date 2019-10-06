<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland has described continued speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United as ‘f***ing boring’.

The teenage forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following his impact since moving to the Austrian outfit, the 19-year-old scoring 18 goals in just 11 appearances so far this season, including one at Anfield in midweek.

Haaland, the son of former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, grabbed headlines across Europe when he became the third-youngest player in the competition’s history to score a Champions League hat-trick in Salzburg’s 6-2 win over Genk last month.

Following his rapid rise Haaland’s future has been a constant source of speculation with United having previously worked with current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, however, the Norwegian says he is ‘bored’ of talk surrounding a possible transfer.

“The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure,” Haaland told reporters.

“The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future. It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded.”

“It’s f***ing boring. I’m bored now. How bored on a scale of 1 to 10? 9.9.”