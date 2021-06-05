With the transfer market well underway, Erling Haaland has once again raised questions about his future after posting a friendly comment on Reinier’s Instagram post, in which he features alongside Rodrygo.

Real Madrid have both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe on their agenda. The club would love to have one of Europe’s hottest talents in Haaland in their side, with the Norwegian once again sparking up rumours about a possible move.

Haaland said goodbye to his teammate Reinier – whose loan deal at Dortmund from Real Madrid terminated at the end of the seaoson – via a comment on the player’s Instagram post.





Reinier appeared in the photo alongside fellow Madrid player Rodrygo, as both stars head to Belgrade for friendlies with the Brazilian national team, before joining up again for the Olympic Games.

Haaland wished them the best, saying “Enjoy my hermanos” – a thoughtful message reflecting the good relationship he has with both Reinier and Rodrygo.

However, the Dortmund star is aware of the fact that comments of this nature could easily be interpreted as hints to a possible Madrid move, as the club intend to go all out for the Norwegian if their move for Mbappe falls through.