Erling Haaland has emerged as a potential candidate for Real Madrid with the Spanish giants having doubts over long-term target Kylian Mbappé.

That’s according to a story in Marca on Monday which reveals that the hierarchy at Santiago Bernabéu are looking at the Norwegian striker as the answer to their goalscoring problems.

They say that Madrid are now concerned that Mbappé, although clearly world class, would simply cost too much to sign from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 club reportedly looking for offers in excess of €250m.





That, plus a lucrative contract, and the fact that his current deal in Paris runs until 2022, could see Zinedine Zidane’s side opt for a cheaper option instead.

Haaland has been sensational since joining Borussia Dortmund in January, scoring 16 goals in just 14 Bundesliga appearances as well as 10 in the Champions League.

Marca report that a release clause of €75m has been included in his contract that will come into effect in 2021 and would love to see him team up with compatriot Martin Ødegaard.

Madrid would however likely face competition from almost every top side in Europe, with Manchester United and Juventus having been linked with his signature over the winter window.