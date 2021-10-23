Erling Haaland demands £30 million a year to leave Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund’s superstar striker, Erling Haaland, has been an incredible asset to the German side since his arrival in January 2020.

The Norwegian striker currently has a record of a goal in every start for Dortmund, scoring 49 goals in as many matches for the club.

This strike rate has not gone unnoticed by the biggest clubs in European football, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid all being keen to sign the striker.

Haaland burst onto the scene aged only 19 at Dortmund, marking his debut with a hat-trick against FC Augsburg on January 18, 2020.

Haaland carried this form on, scoring 44 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for RB Salzburg then Dortmund.

For comparison, before the age of 20, Lionel Messi had scored 32 goals and had eight assists, while Cristiano Ronaldo had amassed 20 goals and 24 assists.

Before he turned 20, he had scored more goals than both Messi and Ronaldo combined, with 62 goals and had 17 assists.

Dortmund managed to keep hold of Haaland this Summer, but it is likely that the star man will leave at the end of this campaign when a £64 million release clause comes into his contract.

ESPN writer Mark Ogden has said that whoever is willing to trigger this release clause will also have to pay Haaland around £575,000 per week, so a deal would be worth £30 million per year.

Despite Haaland demanding £30 million a year to leave Dortmund, the big dogs that have been looking to sign him have not been put off.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has openly said that he would love to get Haaland to Stamford Bridge, revealing this week that Chelsea are “talking regularly” about making a move for the Leeds-born striker.

This week he said: “We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window.

“Of course we talk regularly because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund”.