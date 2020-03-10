<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund won their last two league games against SC Freiburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach even though Erling Haaland was not on the scoresheet in either match. For the 19-year-old wunderkind, that is nearly a rough patch.

After all, the Norwegian continued where he left off at RB Salzburg after he joined the Westfalenstadion in January. In total, he has scored over 40 goals in the current season. For any striker, this would be a proud accomplishment for an entire season. Needless to say, these are absurd numbers for a teenager in March. However, Haaland doesn’t feel that he is even nearly at the end of his development. “I can still get better,” he warned in an interview with French sports magazine L’Equipe.





With that, he repeated what he had already said when he arrived in Dortmund. “My right foot, my aerial prowess, my technique, my left foot, the way I think on the football pitch, my movement… I still have a lot to learn,” Haaland said. Indeed, observes have noted his deficits when it comes to his first touch and despite his towering 1.94 meters, he is not very dangerous in the air.

Nevertheless, the anticipation that the Norwegian tor machine could become even more lethal should spark fear among his opponents. Especially since every one of his companions, who were quoted about the youngster in the media, praised his professional attitude.

“I try to do as much as possible to become the best player on the planet. I work as much as my body can handle,” he said.