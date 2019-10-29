<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Napoli have apparently pulled out of the race to sign RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland, the Serie A side believing he will be on his way to join Manchester United.

The Norwegian striker has taken European football by storm, netting a hugely impressive 20 goals in just 13 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League.

He scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk, netted against Liverpool on Matchday two before bagging a brace against Napoli in the latest round of European fixtures.

His impressive form has seen him attract the attention of a number of Europes biggest clubs, including Serie A side Napoli, though reports in Italy claim they have now pulled out of the race, with a club scout suggesting that a move to Manchester United could be on the cards, Haaland having played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian side Molde.

“Salzburg, an excellent team, can only be a springboard for someone like him.

“If, then, his compatriot Solskjaer remains as coach at Manchester United, I think he can go there.

“Solskjaer was also the one who gave him his debut at Molde, as he coached the club at the time.”