Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland has described continued speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United as ‘f***ing boring’.

Napoli have apparently pulled out of the race to sign RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland, the Serie A side believing he will be on his way to join Manchester United.

The Norwegian striker has taken European football by storm, netting a hugely impressive 20 goals in just 13 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League.

He scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk, netted against Liverpool on Matchday two before bagging a brace against Napoli in the latest round of European fixtures.

His impressive form has seen him attract the attention of a number of Europes biggest clubs, including Serie A side Napoli, though reports in Italy claim they have now pulled out of the race, with a club scout suggesting that a move to Manchester United could be on the cards, Haaland having played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian side Molde.

“Salzburg, an excellent team, can only be a springboard for someone like him.

“If, then, his compatriot Solskjaer remains as coach at Manchester United, I think he can go there.

“Solskjaer was also the one who gave him his debut at Molde, as he coached the club at the time.”

