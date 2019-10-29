Napoli have apparently pulled out of the race to sign RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland, the Serie A side believing he will be on his way to join Manchester United.
The Norwegian striker has taken European football by storm, netting a hugely impressive 20 goals in just 13 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League.
He scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk, netted against Liverpool on Matchday two before bagging a brace against Napoli in the latest round of European fixtures.
His impressive form has seen him attract the attention of a number of Europes biggest clubs, including Serie A side Napoli, though reports in Italy claim they have now pulled out of the race, with a club scout suggesting that a move to Manchester United could be on the cards, Haaland having played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian side Molde.
“Salzburg, an excellent team, can only be a springboard for someone like him.
“If, then, his compatriot Solskjaer remains as coach at Manchester United, I think he can go there.
“Solskjaer was also the one who gave him his debut at Molde, as he coached the club at the time.”