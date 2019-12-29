<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borussia Dortmund have officially completed the signing for Norwegian sensation Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.

BVB have beaten off reported competition from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and RB Leipzig to sign the 19-year-old and he has penned a contract which runs until 2024.

German outlet Kicker claim the transfer fee is in the region of €20m.

Haaland will move to the Westfalenstadion as soon as the transfer window officially opens on 1 January and he will link up with his new team-mates at the club’s winter training camp in Marbella on 3 January.

“I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and trainer Lucien Favre,” the striker told the club’s official website.

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I’m already burning for it.”

Haaland has scored 28 goals in all competitions so far this season, eight of which have come in the Champions League.

He could make his debut when Lucien Favre’s side travel to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on 18 January.