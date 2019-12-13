<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Europe’s most in-demand transfer target Erling Braut Haaland wants to move to Manchester United, according to The Telegraph.

The player travelled to German clubs Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to listen to their transfer proposals, with current club Salzburg’s sporting director Christoph Freund confirming in a press conference ‘We are involved in all discussions… Haaland was in Leipzig and Dortmund yesterday.’

Juventus have also expressed interest in Haaland and it is likely that the player will also hold talks with other interested parties over the coming days to weigh up his options ahead of an increasingly likely January exit from the Austrian side.

There have been widespread reports that superagent Mino Raiola is advising Haaland to select Dortmund as his next club and to develop his game more before heading for the Premier League.

However, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reports that ‘sources in Austria’ claim that Old Trafford remains the Norwegian’s preferred destination.

And whilst Raiola clearly has some influence with Haaland’s father and agent Alf-Inge, as reported here previously, Olé Gunnar Solskjaer and his own agent and close friend Jim Solbakken have very close ties with both Haaland Senior and Junior. Those connections, coupled with United’s ability to offer a vastly higher salary, suggests that The Telegraph’s sources are probably not wide of the mark.