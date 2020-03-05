<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham’s Eric Dier was filmed on social media climbing over several rows of seats before confronting Spurs fan after Tottenham’s FA Cup penalty shootout defeat against Norwich on Wednesday night.

Dier apparently reacted angrily to insults toward a member of his family from a particular fan. After hopping the advertising boards and traversing several rows, Dier was not able to reach the fan and had to be escorted away by stewards.

Following the match, José Mourinho admitted that while he understood Dier’s reaction, he claimed that the 26-year-old acted in an unprofessional manner.

“I cannot run away from the question and I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot but, in these circumstances, something that every one of us would do,” Mourinho said.





“I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player. The fans were with the team until the last penalty kick that we missed.

“This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the younger brother was not happy with the situation.

“The people that are in these privileged positions by the tunnel, of course some are Tottenham fans.

“But I think a lot of corporate, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with special status [are in there] and probably it is the place of the stadium where I sometimes have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans, because these [real fans] are the ones who support the boys until the last.”

Mourinho also added that he would not agree if Tottenham were to discipline Dier for his actions.

Following their FA Cup exit, Tottenham will travel to face Burnley before the second leg of their Champions League tie with Red Bull Leipzig in Germany.