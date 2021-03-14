



Tottenham defender Eric Dier feels Bukayo Saka isn’t getting as much as he deserved for his performances with Arsenal.

Saka has been a key member of Mikel Arteta’s side this season, with the 19-year-old scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the North London derby on Sunday, Tottenham defender Dier labelled Saka a “fantastic player” and admitted he has been impressed by the teenager while on international duty with England.





“I have spent a lot of time now with Bukayo in the international set-up,” he said. “I think he is a fantastic player.

“I think he has gone a bit under the radar, if anything, in terms of what he has done this season compared to other young, English players.

“He is a fantastic guy as well. I enjoy spending time with him when we are with England. But when we play [against each other], all of that is irrelevant – I just want to win.”