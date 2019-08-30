<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona received UEFA President’s award during the Champions League draw Thursday night in Monaco, but he left the audience confounded and tongues wagging with a bizarre high-flown acceptance speech delivered in academic fashion.

Cantona, 53, who is currently an actor received the award for his deliberate efforts in helping improve the standard of living comfort of people.

His appearance was vintage ‘King Eric’ – the sort that reminded many about his eccentric ways even as a hugely talented professional footballer.

Contona mounted the podium to receive his award looking sharp in his casual attire – a flat cap, a red short-sleeve shirt on top of blue jean trousers. He was ‘famed’ for donning upturned collar shirts during his playing days.

“As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods. They kill us for their sport,” said Cantona who won four Premier League titles during his five-year stint at Manchester United, scoring 64 goals in 143 games.

“Soon science will not only be able to slow down ageing of cells, it will fix cells and so we will become eternal.

“Only accidents, crimes, wars will kill us, but unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you.”

Cantona’s acceptance speech left a packed audience comprising some of the biggest names in football, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi visibly perplexed.

Cantona’s mix of cells, gods, science, crimes and wars in his high-flown oratory will go down in history as a classic pause and ponder quote for the connoisseurs of words of wisdom.