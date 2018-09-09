Jose Mourinho is not the right manager for Manchester United, according to former Red Devils forward Eric Cantona, who believes the club should have appointed Pep Guardiola instead.

United have endured a stuttering start to the season, and have already lost to Brighton and Tottenham, conceding three times in each game.

Cantona, who won four Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, believes that United will continue to win trophies despite their early-season struggles, but he has not warmed to the style of play employed by Mourinho.

“It’s not so good,” he told the Daily Mail. “But it is early in the season… too early to tell. Manchester United is a great club and will always be great. They will win things, I know they will.

“But the way they play? Not good. The manager has them playing the wrong way for the fans. No fun, no creativity.

“I like Mourinho. He has a good personality but not for United – they should have Guardiola as coach. He should be there, but he is doing magic with that other club. The club I cannot name.”

Guardiola, of course, led City on a record-breaking season last term, as they racked up 100 points in the Premier League en route to the title.

They sit fourth after four games this season, with three wins and one draw to their name, and Cantona has waxed lyrical about the methods of the Catalan.

“Listen. I joke about Manchester City but they are playing great football,” he added. “It’s just that I think Guardiola should be at United. He is the spiritual child of Johan Cruyff – he played under Cruyff at Barcelona and learned everything from him. He’s the only person who should be at United.”

Of course, the former United striker does not believe that the ex-Barcelona coach is the only candidate, and has even thrown his own hat into the ring.

“Well, except for me,” adds Cantona. “I would like to coach. If they called me, I would go; I would enjoy it. They know where I am. Then we would play creative football once again.

“It would be great for the fans, like it was with Alex Ferguson – he allowed players to be creative, treated them as individuals. We all felt special with him. All felt loved. He was always praising. A good man. A good leader.”

United are back in action after the international break on September 15 as they travel to early pacesetters Watford.