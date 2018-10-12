



Eric Cantona has become the latest star name to sign up to Juan Mata’s Common Goal initiative.

The Frenchman will join the charity, co-founded by Manchester United midfielder Mata, as a mentor to encourage more footballers to join.

More than 60 players have so far pledged to donate one percent of their wages to football projects around the world.

Cantona, who retired in 1997 after winning four Premier League titles with United, announced his involvement in an interview with The Players Tribune on Friday.

“Please, allow me to ask this same simple question to those who run the global game — the footballers, the agents, the sponsors and the committees,” he said.

“What is football if it is not about freedom? What is life if it is not about freedom?

“What is the meaning of life? I think we can all agree that we can do more for humanity?

Common Goal CEO and co-founder Jurgen Griesbeck said: “Welcoming Eric on board and creating the new role of Common Goal mentor is another unique moment for all of us.

“We believe that position of mentor not only allows true legends of the game to harness their voices for the good of all, but also gives them the opportunity of creating a lasting legacy far beyond the incredible achievements of their playing career.

“We could think of few people better-suited to become the first Common Goal mentor than Eric Cantona.”

Common Goal has raised nearly $800,000 just a year after Mata became the first professional footballer to pledge a portion of his wages to charity.

The initiative celebrated its one year anniversary in August having already invested $500,000 in over 25 grassroots football projects around the world.