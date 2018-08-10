Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has issued a rallying cry to his former club ahead of their first match of the new season.

United play Leicester City at Old Trafford on Friday night, but they begin their Premier League campaign on the back of a turbulent pre-season.

They won just one of their six friendlies and manager Jose Mourinho has criticised several of his players, including Anthony Martial following the forward’s decision to return home for the birth of his child.

Mourinho is one of the bookmakers’ favourites to be the first Premier League manager to leave his post, but Cantona is still confident United can have a successful season.

The Frenchman – who played at Old Trafford for five years – posted a video on Instagram in which he said: “This weekend the Premier League starts and we play our first game. We believe in the players so believe in yourself.

We are confident.