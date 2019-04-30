Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is confident he will return stronger next season.
The Ivorian was forced off in the 71st minute in their 1-1 stalemate with Chelsea and after examination, it was confirmed the defender damaged his medial knee ligament.
The injury means he will miss the Red Devils’ remaining games as well as a chance to feature for Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later in the year.
The setback capped an unimpressive season for the 25-year-old as he had only sparingly featured for the Old Trafford.
Nonetheless, Bailly has vowed to make a return to the field of play soon while thanking those who sent him messages of support.
“I would like to thank everyone for the messages of love and support I have received,” Bailly posted on Instagram.
“It’s tough, but one must accept that some injuries are unavoidable.
“It’s true that this season hasn’t smiled down upon me very much, but I will return soon and with more strength next season, God willing.”
Cote d’Ivoire are in Group D along with Morocco, Namibia and South Africa.