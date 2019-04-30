<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is confident he will return stronger next season.

The Ivorian was forced off in the 71st minute in their 1-1 stalemate with Chelsea and after examination, it was confirmed the defender damaged his medial knee ligament.

The injury means he will miss the Red Devils’ remaining games as well as a chance to feature for Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later in the year.

The setback capped an unimpressive season for the 25-year-old as he had only sparingly featured for the Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, Bailly has vowed to make a return to the field of play soon while thanking those who sent him messages of support.

“I would like to thank everyone for the messages of love and support I have received,” Bailly posted on Instagram.

“It’s tough, but one must accept that some injuries are unavoidable.

“It’s true that this season hasn’t smiled down upon me very much, but I will return soon and with more strength next season, God willing.”

Cote d’Ivoire are in Group D along with Morocco, Namibia and South Africa.