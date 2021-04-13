



Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly, is ready to reject any new contract offer.

ESPN says Bailly is ready to seek a summer move due to concern over his lack of first-team opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The centre-back is set to reject a new contract at United, having previously been in talks over extending his stay at Old Trafford.





Bailly has one year left on his deal and, despite some positive performances this season, he has been unable to play his way into Solskjaer’s first-choice centre-back pairing, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof instead preferred.

United would risk losing the 27-year-old on a free transfer if he does not sign a new contract and they opt against selling him this summer.