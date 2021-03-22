



Eric Bailly believes Manchester United only want to secure him to a new contract in order to sell him.

Over the weekend he told friends he believes he will never be a first choice defender for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and that the club only want him to sign a contract extension to make him more valuable in this summer’s transfer market.

A friend of the defender’s has told Sky Sports News: ”Eric loves the club and the fans, his family are settled in Manchester and he’d like nothing more than to spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford.





“But he feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he’s had enough.

“He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice for Ole.

“He now realises he’s too good and too young to spend his time sitting on the bench.”

There are strong indications that the Ivorian international may be approach the exit door with a view earning more playing time elsewhere.